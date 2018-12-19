18-year-old charged in stabbing at house near Elgin

A teenager has been charged with stabbing a man Monday afternoon at a house near Elgin, according to authorities and court records.

Byron M. Shavers-Williams, 18, of the 41W400 block of Lenz Road, is charged with armed violence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to the Kane County sheriff's office and court records.

The most severe charge of armed violence carries a punishment of six to 30 years in prison if convicted, with no chance of probation.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities were called about 1:30 p.m. for a home invasion on the 41W400 block of Lenz Road in unincorporated Kane County near Elgin.

Sheriff Ron Hain said Shavers-Williams knew the 46-year-old victim but was not a family member. The victim was stabbed at least three times with a folding knife.

Hain said Shavers-Williams was staying at the same house where the stabbing occurred, and Shavers-Williams and the victim had an altercation earlier that day. Authorities were still investigating the previous altercation, Hain said.

Paramedics took the victim to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, where he was in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries. Hain said the victim was in the intensive-care unit as of Wednesday.

Shavers-Williams was arrested at the house, according to the sheriff's office.

A message left with Shavers-Williams' defense attorney, Liam Dixon, was not immediately returned.

Shavers-Williams' bail has been set at $75,000, meaning he must post $7,500 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending. He is next due in court Jan. 3.