Authorities identify 82-year-old bicyclist killed in Prospect Heights crash

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified the man killed when his bicycle was hit by a car Monday afternoon in Prospect Heights.

The crash killed 82-year-old Fridrikh Golod of the 1400 block of Sandpebble Drive in Wheeling, the medical examiner's office said early Tuesday.

Police said Golod was riding his bicycle across a four-lane stretch of Route 83 on the Prospect Heights bike path, which crosses the road near Robert Avenue, slightly north of Palatine Road. Golod was struck by a vehicle that was headed south about 12:34 p.m., police said.

The intersection of the bike path and Route 83 is a few blocks west of Golod's home in a condo complex on Sandpebble Drive off Wheeling Road.

The officer who arrived first at the scene gave CPR, but police said Golod later died at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview. The medical examiner's office has not yet released his cause of death.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit Golod is cooperating with authorities. Prospect Heights police are investigating the collision along with the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit.

Prospect Heights police Chief Al Steffen did not immediately return a call seeking details Tuesday morning.