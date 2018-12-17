Facts and figures in District 211 contract dispute

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211's teachers union and board of education have remained about $2 million apart -- or $500,000 per year over a four-year contract -- in their most recent official proposals, union representatives said.

While both sides have informally agreed to a 2 percent increase to base salaries for the first year of a four-year contract, they remain divided on pay hikes for the next three years and other issues.

Here's a look at what separates the two sides and other facts about the labor talks:

• The union is asking for the base salary hikes in the final three years of the contract to be based on the rate of inflation. The school board's latest offer would set those raises at 75 percent of the rolling average of the rate of inflation of the previous 10 years for teachers still on the salary schedule, and 100 percent of that average for those off the schedule.

• A mediator has suggested base salary hikes be based on the average between 1.9 percent and the rate of inflation, if that rate is higher. Raises would be no lower than 1.9 percent.

• Employees still on the salary schedule with less than 25 years' experience receive step increases as they gain another year of experience. These step increases differ depending on where a teacher is on the salary schedule, but average 3.7 percent.

• Under the terms of the last contract, a new teacher with no prior experience would have started the school year with a base salary of $52,795, according to district officials. The highest base salary currently is $128,648.

• The district's median salary -- halfway between the lowest- and highest-paid teachers -- is $109,154.

• The district's 890 teachers, psychologists, social workers and counselors are working under the prior contract's terms, including its established step increases.

• With step increases and base-salary increases in the board's latest proposal, most teachers' salaries would increase by more than 20 percent over four years, according to a board statement issued last week.

• District 211 is the second-largest high school district in the state, having 11,841 students last school year. Northwest Suburban High School District is the largest, with 12,029 students, according to Illinois State Board of Education report card data.

• The District 211 board has posted statements and information regarding the negotiations on the district's website at adc.d211.org. Local 1211 has posted information on its stance in the negotiations on its website at local1211.org.