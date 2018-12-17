 
News

Elk Grove mayor's Day 1 diary from the Bahamas Bowl

 
By Craig Johnson
Special to the Daily Herald
Updated 12/17/2018 5:41 PM
hello
  • Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

    Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

  • Craig Johnson

    Craig Johnson

Welcome from the Bahamas.

We're at the Atlantis, home for this year's Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. We're all checked in. Right now we're downstairs, where tomorrow night at this time the two football teams will be battling it all with Elk Grove's very own Stern Pinball machines. There'll be a contest between the two teams, not only to see which one is the best football team, but which team is the best pinball player.

So we're excited about this. It couldn't be better. We're excited. It's all they're talking about at the Bahamas Bowl down here. We're looking forward to a great time.

Editor's Note: Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson is sending a daily journal from Nassau, Bahamas in advance of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, to be played Friday, Dec. 21. The village spent $300,000 to sponsor the college football bowl game, which uses the village's business marketing tagline.

Related Coverage
Will 'Makers Wanted' in Bahamas Bowl name work for Elk Grove? Marketers say yes
Related Article
Will 'Makers Wanted' in Bahamas Bowl name work for Elk Grove? Marketers say yes
 
Will Bahamas Bowl help Elk Grove? Some like sponsorship, some still skeptical
Related Article
Will Bahamas Bowl help Elk Grove? Some like sponsorship, some still skeptical
 
Elk Grove businesses are going to Bahamas Bowl for work, and a little pinball
Related Article
Elk Grove businesses are going to Bahamas Bowl for work, and a little pinball
 
Howard, Levy on the call for ESPN at Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
Related Article
Howard, Levy on the call for ESPN at Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
 
Elk Grove Village ready to kick off its Bahamas Bowl advertising blitz
Related Article
Elk Grove Village ready to kick off its Bahamas Bowl advertising blitz
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 