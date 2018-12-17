District 211 teachers union mulling deal to avert strike

Members of the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 teachers union are voting on a proposed agreement that could avoid a strike as early as Tuesday.

The deal was struck after hours of negotiating over the weekend and Monday morning.

John Braglia, president of Northwest Suburban Teachers Union Local 1211, said he expects to know the results of the vote sometime between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

"We would like to get it done by the end of the school day," Braglia said.

Though he emphasized that he can't predict the outcome of the members' vote, he said the deal is presented with his grudging recommendation.

"It's not what we wanted, but that's what happens in negotiations," he said. "You don't get what you want all the time. I think it's the fairest deal both sides can agree on. I think we're both walking away giving more than we wanted."

The district posted a brief statement on its website Monday promising more information before the end of the school day on whether the sides have reached an agreement or how students and parents should prepare for delays to final exams scheduled for Wednesday through Friday this week.

"The parties negotiated for hours over the weekend and will be convening again early this (Monday) morning for continued talks," the statement reads. "As soon as there is clarity whether the parties can agree to the final terms, the district will be making a statement before the end of the school day, including information for parents and students as they prepare for final exams."