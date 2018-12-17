 
Deal averts teachers strike in District 211

 
  • Members of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211's teachers union have approved a deal to end the impasse in contract negotiations with the board of education and avert a strike that could have started as early as Tuesday and delayed final exams scheduled for later in the week.

A potential strike in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 has been averted after a strong majority of teachers approved a proposed deal reached Monday after hours of negotiations over the weekend.

The district announced the agreement on its website Monday afternoon.

"We are pleased to announce that the board of education and the teachers' union have reached a resolution to the contract negotiation impasse," the statement reads. "Because of this, a teachers strike has been averted and school will continue as normally scheduled on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, including the regular school day and all extracurricular practices, clubs, and school-sponsored events."

The statement goes on to say that final exams will be held as scheduled from Wednesday through Friday this week, and that further details of the agreement will be released once they're finalized.

John Braglia, president of Northwest Suburban Teachers Union Local 1211, said nearly 90 percent of union members voted in favor of the deal.

Braglia said he was not able to immediately disclose the details of the agreement. He thanked Superintendent Dan Cates for the hours of talks over the past two weeks that finally enabled it.

Braglia first spoke of a possible deal earlier Monday afternoon, saying it was going to teachers with his grudging recommendation they approve it.

"It's not what we wanted, but that's what happens in negotiations," he said. "You don't get what you want all the time. I think it's the fairest deal both sides can agree on. I think we're both walking away giving more than we wanted."

