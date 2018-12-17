Bicyclist, 82, killed when hit by car in Prospect Heights

An 82-year-old Wheeling man was killed Monday afternoon after his bicycle was hit by a car as he attempted to cross a four-lane road in Prospect Heights.

Police said the man, whose identity was not disclosed, was using the pedestrian-bicyclist crossing on Elmhurst Road, near Robert Avenue and just north of Palatine Road, when a vehicle headed south hit him at about 12:34 p.m.

The man received CPR by the first officer to arrive at the scene, but he later died at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Prospect Heights police and the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit.