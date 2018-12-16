Dolton woman identified as pedestrian killed in Des Plaines crash

hello

Cook County authorities Sunday identified a 55-year-old South suburban Dolton woman as the pedestrian killed early Saturday when struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines.

Elaine J. Marshall was pronounced dead at 6:07 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. She died as a result of multiple injuries caused by the crash, the medical examiner's office determined.

Touhy Avenue was closed between Prospect and Wolf roads for about five hours after the crash at about 5 a.m., as police investigated at the scene and fire personnel assisted, authorities said.

Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner said late Saturday that police are still investigating the cause of the crash.