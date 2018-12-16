Dolton woman identified as pedestrian killed in Des Plaines crash
Updated 12/16/2018 4:13 PM
hello
Cook County authorities Sunday identified a 55-year-old South suburban Dolton woman as the pedestrian killed early Saturday when struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines.
Elaine J. Marshall was pronounced dead at 6:07 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. She died as a result of multiple injuries caused by the crash, the medical examiner's office determined.
Touhy Avenue was closed between Prospect and Wolf roads for about five hours after the crash at about 5 a.m., as police investigated at the scene and fire personnel assisted, authorities said.
Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner said late Saturday that police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.