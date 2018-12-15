Zion woman shot in Round Lake during struggle over weapon dies

A Zion woman died Saturday after she was shot in the head Tuesday in this home on Nippersink Road in Round Lake. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A Zion woman shot in the head Tuesday in Round Lake during a struggle between her husband and another man over a handgun died Saturday, Sgt. Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said.

The 25-year-old woman, who was pregnant, lost the baby shortly after the shooting due to her injuries. Her identity won't be announced until after the autopsy on Monday, Covelli said.

Alvin L. Quinn, 30, of the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue, Zion, who was already being held on $2 million bail on charges of involuntary manslaughter of an unborn child and reckless discharge of a firearm, is likely to face additional charges, Covelli said.

According to investigators, Quinn and his wife went to a home on the 600 block of Nippersink Road Tuesday to reclaim property they left behind when they lived there as renters.

Quinn entered the home and got into an argument with a man inside, authorities said. He pulled out a handgun and, during a struggle over the weapon, the weapon fired, causing the bullet to travel through a door, striking Quinn's wife, authorities said.