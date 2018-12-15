Villa Park police make arrest in gunfire investigation

hello

A Villa Park man is charged with reckless discharge of a weapon after police said he shot a bullet through a neighboring home's window Friday evening that became lodged in a wall.

Richard Embrey, 66, was arrested late Friday after a brief standoff, according to Villa Park police.

Police were called to the 500 block of South Summit Avenue at 6:01 p.m. when a resident of a house reported a broken window and a hole in the wall that contained a bullet. No one was home at the time the bullet pierced the window and struck the wall.

Police said they determined the bullet was shot from Embrey's house. When officers attempted to speak with Embrey he refused. Because of the nature of the incident, police activated the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System, an emergency response team made up of officers from a consortium of suburban departments. Negotiators eventually convinced Embrey to "surrender peacefully."

Embrey is only facing the gun charge, which is a felony. More charges could come as a result of the brief standoff, officials said. His bail was set at $25,000, court officials said.