Pedestrian killed in accident today on Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines
Updated 12/15/2018 12:05 PM
A pedestrian was struck and killed in an accident about 5 a.m. today on Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, fire officials said.
The road was closed between Prospect and Wolf roads until about 10 a.m. as police investigated at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
