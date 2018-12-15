Pedestrian killed in accident on Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines

Cook County authorities Sunday identified a 55-year-old South suburban Dolton woman as the pedestrian killed early Saturday when struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines.

Elaine J. Marshall was pronounced dead at 6:07 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. A cause of death is pending.

Touhy Avenue was closed between Prospect and Wolf roads for about five hours after the crash at about 5 a.m., as police investigated at the scene and fire personnel assisted, authorities said.

Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner said late Saturday that police are still investigating the cause of the crash.