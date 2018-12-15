One dead, three injured in Villa Park morning blaze

hello

One person is dead and three others were injured -- including two police officers -- following an early morning fire Saturday in Villa Park.

Officers responded to the fire at a single-family home on the 300 block of North Lincoln Avenue at 6:25 a.m.

One occupant was found dead at the scene and a second occupant was rescued from the home and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a police department news release. Two officers who attempted a rescue suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from a nearby hospital.

The identity of the deceased occupant is being withheld until next of kin is notified, authorities said.

Villa Park fire officials said no one was available to comment on the fire over the weekend.

Police officials said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.