Elgin rehires former administrator for new role

Eight months after his resignation as Elgin's assistant city manager, Aaron Cosentino is being rehired as director of neighborhood services.

Cosentino is filling a position vacated by Colby Basham, who left in October to work for Elk Grove Village.

"I am thrilled to take on this role," Cosentino said in a news release issued by the city Saturday. "The city already has a strong foundation of communication and technology initiatives that have made it easier to connect with the city. I want to build on that foundation to ensure our neighborhoods remain safe, vibrant and a point of pride for Elgin."

Cosentino left the city for a private sector job earlier in the year. Previously, he worked as a lieutenant to City Manager Rick Kozal. In his new role, he will oversee a department that manages services provided by 311, code compliance, rental licensing and public health.

Mayor David Kaptain said Cosentino's expertise with the technology aspects of the city made him an ideal candidate for the job.

Additionally, city officials announced promotions for the top two jobs in the parks and recreation department along with a minor organizational shift. Maria Cumpata, a 28-year city employee, will lose the "interim" part of her parks and recreation director title that she has had since the former director retired in September.

Barb Keselica was promoted to assistant parks and recreation director to fill the vacancy left by Cumpata's promotion. Keselica has worked in the city since 2006.

Elgin officials also announced the city's special events and cultural arts divisions will be absorbed by the parks department to be overseen by Cumpata and Keselica, who have extensive experience with both those divisions.

The new salaries for all three were not reported.