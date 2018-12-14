Sun-Times: Family of teen found dead in Rosemont hotel freezer suing hotel, others

Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a Rosemont hotel freezer on Sunday. She was reported missing on Saturday.

The family of Kenneka Jenkins, a Chicago teen who was found dead in a Rosemont hotel freezer last year, has filed a lawsuit seeking $50 million in damages, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Jenkins body was found in an empty but operating 34-degree freezer on Sept. 10, 2017.

The medical examiner's office said she was discovered in the freezer about 21 hours after video surveillance documented her entering it.

The medical examiner's office ruled Jenkins' death an accident.

