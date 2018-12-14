 
Sun-Times: Family of teen found dead in Rosemont hotel freezer suing hotel, others

 
By Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 12/14/2018 11:00 AM
    Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a Rosemont hotel freezer on Sunday. She was reported missing on Saturday.

The family of Kenneka Jenkins, a Chicago teen who was found dead in a Rosemont hotel freezer last year, has filed a lawsuit seeking $50 million in damages, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Jenkins body was found in an empty but operating 34-degree freezer on Sept. 10, 2017.

The medical examiner's office said she was discovered in the freezer about 21 hours after video surveillance documented her entering it.

The medical examiner's office ruled Jenkins' death an accident.

Get the full report at chicago.suntimes.com.

Rosemont mayor defends Kenneka Jenkins death investigation
Attorneys say Rosemont police will release photos in freezer death case
Rosemont police: Kenneka Jenkins' death was accidental
Rosemont chief : No need for FBI probe in hotel freezer death case
Activist: 19-year-old went into Rosemont hotel freezer alone
Rosemont police have difficulty interviewing witnesses in freezer death case
Mom of teen found dead in freezer: How did she unlock both double doors?
