Feder: Jennifer White to host 'Morning Shift' on WBEZ

Jennifer White has been named host of "The Morning Shift," the locally produced news and talk show airing at 9 a.m. weekdays on WBEZ 91.5-FM, Robert Feder writes.

Starting January 7, she will succeed Tony Sarabia, who is signing off December 21 after 28 years at the Chicago Public Media news/talk station.

