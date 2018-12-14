Feder: Jennifer White to host 'Morning Shift' on WBEZ
Updated 12/14/2018 6:35 AM
Jennifer White has been named host of "The Morning Shift," the locally produced news and talk show airing at 9 a.m. weekdays on WBEZ 91.5-FM, Robert Feder writes.
Starting January 7, she will succeed Tony Sarabia, who is signing off December 21 after 28 years at the Chicago Public Media news/talk station.
