District 211 shares guidance on potential strike

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Superintendent Dan Cates sent an email to parents and posted the same message on the district's website Friday afternoon providing guidance on what to do and how information will be made available in the event of a teachers strike on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

With the possibility that all the district's schools will be closed indefinitely beginning that day, Cates advised that students bring home any materials needed for classes and final exams on Monday unless a resolution in the stalled contract negotiations has been announced before then.

The message also contained a link to responses to frequently asked questions.

Cates added that negotiations and exchanges between the district and teachers union would continue through the weekend and into Monday.