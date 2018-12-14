Cabdriver accused of sexually assaulting passenger held on $150K bail

hello

A DuPage County judge set bond at $150,000 for a taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a female customer.

Sandeep Arora, 44, of Chicago, appeared at a bond hearing before Judge Robert Miller on Friday. He is charged with felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Arora, who is scheduled to appear before Miller for arraignment Jan. 10, was taken into custody on Thursday, a day after a $1 million arrest warrant was issued for him.

Authorities allege that on July 9, 2017, Arora picked up the victim and her friend from a Naperville establishment in a cab he was driving.

Prosecutors said Arora dropped off the friend, who was sitting in the back of the cab, leaving Arora and the victim in the front seat.

According to prosecutors Arora sexually assaulted the victim, partially ripping off some of her clothing and leaving bruises and marks on her body. A short time later, prosecutors said, Arora pulled the cab over and sexually assaulted her again.

Authorities said the woman freed herself and run away before calling a friend and hiding in some bushes while waiting for her to arrive.

The woman then went to Naperville police the following morning.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin thanked Naperville police and said, "These allegations are extremely disturbing and, if found guilty, Mr. Arora will find himself behind bars, unable to prey upon innocent women, for a significant amount of time."

Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall said, "This was an excellent example of the DuPage State's Attorney's Office and the Naperville Police Department working in conjunction to identify and apprehend a dangerous predator, who allegedly preyed upon an unsuspecting woman."