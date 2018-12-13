Suburban bomb threats likely part of nationwide threat scam

Bomb scares targeting several government buildings and businesses in Geneva, Aurora and elsewhere in the suburbs likely were part of a nationwide spate of threats made in an apparent scam Thursday afternoon, officials said.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer People waiting to hear 14th District congresswoman-elect Lauren Underwood speak at Aurora city hall were evacuated because of a bomb threat Thursday.

Aurora police said they responded to three such threats between 12:40 and 1:15 p.m., including at Rush-Copley Hospital on the 2000 block of Ogden Ave., Earth Movers Credit Union on the 1700 block of N. Farnsworth, and City Hall at 44 E. Downer. Police said no bombs were found and no one was injured.

The threat at Aurora City Hall came before a scheduled appearance by 14th District congresswoman-elect Lauren Underwood. It forced the evacuation of the building that was lifted at 1:40 p.m. after a search failed to turn up any explosive devices.

"We believe these to be part of a nationwide series of bomb threats that appear to be part of an extortion or phishing scam," Aurora police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said. "The bomb threats were all received by email and demanded money to be paid in Bitcoins."

While police were responding to the threats believed to be associated with the phishing scam, a threat to "blow up the building" was called into the Santori Public Library at 101 S. River St., but Ferrelli said that one was phoned in by a disgruntled library patron who was previously banned from the facility and was unrelated to the scam.

Police reported similar bomb threats across the nation, including in New York, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida and Iowa. Targets included government buildings, businesses, college campuses and news outlets.

Police in New York said Thursday the threats they received were "sent electronically" to places across the city, and they linked these messages to the others reported nationwide.

"We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city," the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau said in a message posted on Twitter. "These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time."

FBI officials released a statement saying they are aware of threats made in cities across the country and are in touch with law enforcement partners to provide assistance.

"As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety," said Special Agent Janine Wheeler, of the Chicago FBI office.

Bomb threats were made in several Chicago-area suburbs, including McHenry, Glen Ellyn, and near Mundelein, authorities said. Among the targets was the Kane County Government Center in Geneva.

At 12:49 p.m., South Elgin police were called to the 500 block of Division Drive. A business there had received an email stating a bomb was hidden in the building. The email further stated the company was to send $20,000 to a bitcoin cryptocurrency account by the end of the business day.

Elgin and South Elgin police said they learned other businesses had received similar emails.

AP contributed to this report.