Feder: NPR reports Tribune payment over Ferro's slur
Updated 12/13/2018 6:56 AM
A bombshell report Wednesday claimed Michael Ferro, the former chairman of Tribune Publishing, was heard making an anti-Semitic slur to a gathering of company executives, Robert Feder writes.
NPR reported that Ferro was caught on tape referring to California billionaire Eli Broad as part of a "Jewish cabal" that ran Los Angeles.
NPR's David Folkenflik reported that Tribune Publishing made secret payments of more than $2.5 million to keep a former publisher and editor of the Los Angeles Times from disclosing Ferro's comments.
