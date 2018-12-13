Feder: NPR reports Tribune payment over Ferro's slur

A bombshell report Wednesday claimed Michael Ferro, the former chairman of Tribune Publishing, was heard making an anti-Semitic slur to a gathering of company executives, Robert Feder writes.

NPR reported that Ferro was caught on tape referring to California billionaire Eli Broad as part of a "Jewish cabal" that ran Los Angeles.

NPR's David Folkenflik reported that Tribune Publishing made secret payments of more than $2.5 million to keep a former publisher and editor of the Los Angeles Times from disclosing Ferro's comments.

