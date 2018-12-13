$2 million bail for man accused of shooting pregnant wife during struggle over gun

hello

A Zion man was struggling with another person over a gun when the weapon fired, causing the bullet to travel through a door and slam into the head of his 25-year-old pregnant wife at a home in Round Lake, authorities said in Lake County bond court early Thursday.

Alvin L. Quinn, 30, of the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue, was ordered held on $2 million bail by Judge Paul Novak on charges of involuntary manslaughter of an unborn child and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Dan Lenzini said in court additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

He said the woman remains hospitalized in critical condition with severe injuries.

According to investigators, Quinn and his wife went to the home on the 600 block of Nippersink Road Tuesday to reclaim property they left behind when they lived there as renters.

Quinn entered the home and got into an argument with a man inside, authorities said. He pulled out a handgun and, during a struggle over the weapon, the weapon fired, striking Quinn's wife in the head, authorities say.

She was taken to the hospital, where she lost the baby due to her injuries, authorities said.

Quinn faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty at trial.