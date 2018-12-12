Man charged in Round Lake shooting that killed wife's unborn child

hello

The husband of a pregnant woman shot in the head Tuesday, killing her unborn child, faces involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm charges, Lake County authorities announced Wednesday.

Alvin L. Quinn, 30, of the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue in Zion, is being held in the Lake County jail pending a scheduled court appearance on the felony charges Thursday morning.

Quinn's 25-year-old wife, whose identity has not been disclosed, remains hospitalized in critical condition, Sgt. Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, said Wednesday.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon when Quinn and his wife went to the home on the 600 block of Nippersink Road to reclaim property they left behind when they lived there as renters.

After entering the home, authorities say, Quinn got into an argument with a man inside and pulled a handgun. During a subsequent struggle, the weapon fired and Quinn's wife was shot in the head, authorities say.

The large home where the shooting occurred was silent Wednesday, its yard surrounded by yellow police tape.

Leon Avakian, who has lived in a home around the corner for 27 years, said he didn't hear the gunshot on Monday and didn't know its residents. But he believes multiple families lived there and it may have been a boardinghouse.

Round Lake Village Manager Steve Shields said boardinghouses aren't allowed in the village. Last month, the village board approved a new program requiring homeowners who rent their homes to register with the village. The owners of the Nippersink Road home had not contacted the village about using it as a rental, Shields said.