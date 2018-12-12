 
Lake County

Man charged in Round Lake shooting that killed wife's unborn child

 
Lee Filas
 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 12/12/2018 6:16 PM
hello
  • Alvin L. Quinn

    Alvin L. Quinn

  • Yellow tape remained Wednesday around the perimeter of a Round Lake home where a woman was shot in the head Tuesday, killing her unborn child. The woman's husband was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

      Yellow tape remained Wednesday around the perimeter of a Round Lake home where a woman was shot in the head Tuesday, killing her unborn child. The woman's husband was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm. Doug T. Graham | Staff Photographer

The husband of a pregnant woman shot in the head Tuesday, killing her unborn child, faces involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm charges, Lake County authorities announced Wednesday.

Alvin L. Quinn, 30, of the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue in Zion, is being held in the Lake County jail pending a scheduled court appearance on the felony charges Thursday morning.

Quinn's 25-year-old wife, whose identity has not been disclosed, remains hospitalized in critical condition, Sgt. Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, said Wednesday.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon when Quinn and his wife went to the home on the 600 block of Nippersink Road to reclaim property they left behind when they lived there as renters.

After entering the home, authorities say, Quinn got into an argument with a man inside and pulled a handgun. During a subsequent struggle, the weapon fired and Quinn's wife was shot in the head, authorities say.

The large home where the shooting occurred was silent Wednesday, its yard surrounded by yellow police tape.

Leon Avakian, who has lived in a home around the corner for 27 years, said he didn't hear the gunshot on Monday and didn't know its residents. But he believes multiple families lived there and it may have been a boardinghouse.

Round Lake Village Manager Steve Shields said boardinghouses aren't allowed in the village. Last month, the village board approved a new program requiring homeowners who rent their homes to register with the village. The owners of the Nippersink Road home had not contacted the village about using it as a rental, Shields said.

Related Coverage
Pregnant woman shot in the head in Round Lake
Related Article
Pregnant woman shot in the head in Round Lake
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 