Madigan's office says Wheeling improperly restricted comments but didn't violate law

The Illinois attorney general's office says Wheeling improperly restricted part of a resident's comments during a meeting last year but stopped short of determining the village violated open meetings laws.

The attorney general's office issued the nonbinding letter in response to a complaint by Deborah Wilson, a frequent critic of village government. The dispute stems from a September 2017 meeting in which village officials interrupted Wilson while she criticized two trustees.

The village argued that Wilson's "personal attacks" violated Roberts Rules of Order, which were adopted to govern meetings.

The attorney general's letter requested that the board permit residents to address concerns about the conduct of individual board members, though they are not required to respond.

Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said Wednesday that the village already has been allowing residents to address individual trustees about public business. Wilson has been allowed to speak freely and without restriction, other than to follow the village's rules, he said.