Elgin man dies in early morning crash at Route 20, Nesler Road

A truck hit an electric pole and shut down traffic for several hours on Wednesday at Route 20 and Nesler Road in Elgin. courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A 34-year-old Elgin man was killed early Wednesday after police say his semitrailer struck a light pole about 4:58 a.m.

Elgin police say the man, who they have not identified, suffered fatal injuries after his truck, which appeared to be carrying junked cars, veered off the road and into the pole near Route 20 and Nesler Road.

The accident and the subsequent police investigation closed the road for about eight hours, said Kristie Hilton, public information officer for the Elgin Police Department.

ABC 7 video showed extensive damage to the truck's cab, with the exterior appearing to have torn away from its frame.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Hilton said.

She asks anyone with information about the accident call the Elgin Police Department at (847) 289-2661.

• Daily Herald staff writer Lee Filas contributed to this report