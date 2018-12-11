"Swatting" call sends armed police response to Gurnee-area home

hello

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigated a suspected "swatting" incident that led to a deputies surrounding a Gurnee-area home early Tuesday in response to a phony report that a man inside was threatening to shoot his wife.

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigating a suspected "swatting" incident that led deputies to surround a Gurnee-area home early Tuesday in response to a phony report that a man inside was threatening to shoot his wife.

Swatting occurs when someone makes a prank call to 9-1-1 in hopes of sending a large contingent of armed law enforcement officers to particular address, typically to harass and frighten the occupants.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched at about 5:15 a.m. to a home in the 17600 block of Dawn Court in Warren Township for a report of a man threatening to shoot his wife.

Deputies arrived and established a perimeter around the house, made contact with the occupants of the home and then a man and woman came out of the residence, authorities said. After speaking with both, deputies determined there was no domestic incident and no threat of a shooting or any other violence.

Further investigation revealed a likely source of the bogus call, sheriff's police said, and the case remains under investigation.