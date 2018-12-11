Lake County Board eliminates credit cards for commissioners

In its first act of reform since the November election, the Lake County Board on Tuesday abolished the taxpayer-funded credit cards commissioners have used -- and sometimes abused -- for more than a decade.

Board members now will have to request reimbursement for legitimate expenses from limited annual allowances, and spending will be reviewed by county staffers.

The move -- part of a mostly mundane collection of procedural changes the board adopted after lengthy debates -- was prompted by former board Chairman Aaron Lawlor's repeated misuse of his card.

Lawlor, a Vernon Hills Republican who didn't seek re-election in November, remains the subject of an Illinois State Police investigation.

Board Chairwoman Sandy Hart, a Lake Bluff Democrat who was named to that post last week, had called for the cards to be eliminated.

"I am pleased that we are acting on this immediately," Hart said Tuesday.

Newly elected county Treasurer Holly Kim lauded the move before the vote, saying eliminating the cards "goes a long way" to restoring public trust in county government.

Card history

County board members had been issued credit cards -- formally called procurement cards, or p-cards for short -- since 2005. Most took and used them, but some did not.

Under the old expense policy, every Lake County Board member had access to individual accounts with $7,000 annual limits. The board chairman's account contained an additional $3,000.

Funds could be accessed with the credit cards or through reimbursement.

The accounts existed to cover purchases related to board duties and were not to be used for personal or election-related purchases. But county policy didn't specify what types of purchases were proper or improper.

Commissioners used the cards to pay for internet services, limousine rides, airline tickets and other products and services, a 2011 Daily Herald investigation showed. Trips to government conferences in Hawaii and Washington, D.C., were funded with the cards, records showed, as well as unspecified purchases at drugstores, restaurants and office supply stores.

Card use was loosely monitored by county staff. Receipts were supposed to be provided for all transactions, but administrators had to trust the purchases were work-related.

Potential for abuse

Government watchdogs cautioned about the public perception of taxpayer-funded credit cards and the potential for abuse.

That potential became a reality this summer.

Documents reviewed by the Daily Herald revealed Lawlor used his county credit card to make thousands of dollars in personal purchases in violation of county policy. He repaid some of the money to the county, records showed.

Lawlor announced he was taking a leave of absence in late July and was absent from his job for the last four months of his term.

After Lawlor's spending issues became public, county officials pledged to change procedures and improve oversight of card usage, but no action was taken until Tuesday.

New spending rules

The new policy says the funds only can be used for:

• Travel for county business.

• Attendance at preapproved government training programs and other events related to board duties.

• Office supplies.

• Personal cellular phone service for officials who don't use county-issued phones.

Any other uses are forbidden. Reimbursement requests that exceed a commissioner's balance won't be processed.

The county administrator or a designated employee will review all commissioner spending monthly. Additionally, each commissioner's spending records will be posted on the county website on their individual pages.

Any spending irregularities or disputes will be referred to the county board's ethics and oversight committee for review.

Annual allowance limits will be established each year as part of the budget process. Commissioners will be allocated separate funds to pay for mailings to constituents about county business.