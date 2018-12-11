Feder: There may be hope for Me-TV FM returning to Comcast

Fans are up in arms about the sudden disappearance of Me-TV FM -- Weigel Broadcasting's soft-rock oldies and classic hits WRME 87.7-FM -- from Chicago's Comcast/Xfinity Channel 877, Robert Feder writes.

But there may be hope: "We're always evaluating the content and channels we offer customers, so [Me-TV FM] may be available in the future," Xfinity posted in a response to complaints Monday.

