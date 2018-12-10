The best and the brightest? Cast your vote in our holiday lights contest

It's time to vote for the best holiday lights in the suburbs.

Visit events.dailyherald.com to evaluate the 42 submissions and make your choice. You can vote for as many entries as you want, as many times as you want.

Online voting ends Thursday.

The grand prize winner will receive $125 in dining cards and a $50 Binny's Beverage Depot gift card and will be featured in the Dec. 18 edition of the Daily Herald.

Four Editor's Choice winners each will receive a $25 Binny's Beverage Depot gift card.

All voters will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 Jewel Osco gift card.