Mother, son identified as two dead in Palatine killings

Authorities today identified a 51-year-old Palatine man as the person shot and killed by police early Sunday after he struck an officer with his car.

Leslie Vaughan, of the 300 block of North Brockway Street, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police later discovered Polly Vaughan, identified by a family friend as Leslie Vaughan's mother, dead in his apartment. The 74-year-old Peoria, Arizona woman died as a result of multiple sharp force injuries, according to the medical examiner.

Officers were called to the apartments near Palatine's downtown shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday by a 9-1-1 caller who reported a "murder," according to police. While responding officers were outside the apartments talking with a resident, police said, a car in the parking lot drove toward them, veered onto the grass and hit an officer and a civilian before running into an apartment building.

Police said the officer opened fire on the driver and killed him. Both the officer and civilian were taken to a hospital. Police did not provide an update on their conditions Monday.

According to records, Polly Vaughan moved to Arizona about two years ago, but until then lived in Northwest suburbs.

Michael Winter, one of her former neighbors in a Palatine townhouse complex, said he and his wife had hoped to meet up with her while she was in town visiting this month. He said he last spoke to her about four weeks ago.

Before she moved out of state, Winter and his wife, Helen, used to socialize regularly with her, going out for dinner or just chatting while out on their neighboring decks.

"We spoke almost nightly across the deck," Winter said. "She loved flowers. She was just a very meticulous woman. She loved to go out to eat. She loved to travel. She was just a typical retired woman that was enjoying her life."

Winter believed Vaughan had been in Palatine for about a month to assist her son. He remembered Vaughan having her son over for dinner at her townhouse almost every Sunday.

Federal bankruptcy court records list Leslie Vaughan as living at the Brockway Street apartment where his mother was found. Vaughan listed himself as a sales associate at an upscale men's clothing store in Oak Brook in the since-closed 2017 bankruptcy case.

Palatine police provided no new information Monday about the case or their investigation. On Sunday, they said the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team will investigate the officer-involved shooting and help Palatine police with the investigation into Polly Vaughan's death.