Feder: WLS owner talks up interest in buying WGN Radio

Cumulus Media, parent company of news/talk WLS 890-AM and two other radio stations in Chicago, could be first in line to make a bid for news/talk WGN 720-AM if the station's incoming owners put it up for sale next year, Robert Feder writes.

Nexstar Media Group has agreed to acquire Tribune Media, which includes 42 television stations, WGN America cable network and the standalone radio station.

