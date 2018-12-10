Dist. 211 board says impasse with teachers continues as strike date looms

The Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board shared a notice via social media Monday night that the district and the teachers union were still at an impasse regarding a new contract.

The earliest the teachers could strike would be Monday, Dec. 17, the board's message to parents said. Northwest Suburban Teachers Union Local 1211, however, has said the earliest it could go on strike is Thursday, Dec. 13.

In the event of a strike, District 211 would cancel all classes, practices, competitions, club meetings and school-sponsored events during the strike. Student final exams are scheduled to start Wednesday, Dec. 19, and would be rescheduled if necessary.

The district also posted a list of frequently asked questions and answers on its website.

The union is asking for a 2 percent increase the first year and the yet-to-be-determined rate of inflation for each of the three remaining years. As has been the case through many previous contracts, this would be in addition to annual step increases as members move up another year in experience. District officials say step increases for the current school year averaged 3.7 percent for all teachers.

The district's latest offer was a 2 percent increase on the base for the first year of the contract and 75 percent of the rolling average of the rate of inflation for the previous 10 years during the following three years.

For those off the salary schedule after 25 years of experience, the annual increase during the latter three years would be 100 percent of the same 10-year average of the inflation rate.

The teachers have been working without a contract, as their previous deal expired June 30.