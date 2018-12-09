 
Crime

Palatine police kill man who ran down officer; shooting linked to death investigation

 
Updated 12/9/2018 12:03 PM
hello
  • Palatine police continue to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting linked to a death investigation early Sunday in the 300 block of North Brockway Street. A police officer shot and killed a man who ran him and a civilian over with the silver car in the background.

      Palatine police continue to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting linked to a death investigation early Sunday in the 300 block of North Brockway Street. A police officer shot and killed a man who ran him and a civilian over with the silver car in the background. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • The man behind the wheel of this silver car was shot and killed by police early Sunday after he ran down an officer and a civilian outside an apartment building at 306 N. Brockway St. Police were investigating reports of a murder when the shooting occurred. The body of a woman related to the car's driver was later found.

      The man behind the wheel of this silver car was shot and killed by police early Sunday after he ran down an officer and a civilian outside an apartment building at 306 N. Brockway St. Police were investigating reports of a murder when the shooting occurred. The body of a woman related to the car's driver was later found. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in an apartment building early Sunday near the village's downtown. The death has been linked to a deadly officer-involved shooting nearby.

      Palatine police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in an apartment building early Sunday near the village's downtown. The death has been linked to a deadly officer-involved shooting nearby. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

A Palatine police officer responding to a reported murder shot and killed a man who intentionally ran him and civilian over with a car early Sunday near the village's downtown, authorities said.

Officers later discovered a female relative of the man dead in a nearby apartment building, according to police.

The events unfolded just before 2 a.m., police said, when someone called 9-1-1 stating that a murder had occurred on the 300 block of North Brockway Street, police said.

When officers arrived and began speaking with a resident, a car in the parking lot was driven at a high rate of speed toward the officers. The vehicle drove off the pavement and onto the grass, striking one of the officers and the civilian before stopping against the apartment building at 306 N. Brockway St.

The officer, police said, managed to fire several shots into the car, hitting the driver multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer and resident were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A short time later, officers found a woman dead in one of the nearby apartments. She appears to be a relative of the man shot dead by police, authorities said.

Identities of the man and woman were not immediately released Sunday.

Peter McCarten, who lives in the Brockway Street apartment building, said he was asleep on a coach when he was awoken by gunfire,

"I woke up at 2 o'clock in the morning and (heard) bang, bang, bang. I was scared. I tried to pick up my phone but I couldn't. I was just too scared and didn't know what to do," he said.

Bobbie Sanborn, who lives in a house across the street, said she although she was shocked by the events, she still feels safe in the neighborhood.

"I can't take the view that 'Oh my gosh, I've got to move out of the neighborhood,' she said, adding that the apartment building fits into the "very quiet and low key" area.

The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT) will investigate the shooting and assist Palatine police investigators with the investigation into the woman's death.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 