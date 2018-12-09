Palatine police kill man who ran down officer; shooting linked to death investigation

A Palatine police officer responding to a reported murder shot and killed a man who intentionally ran him and civilian over with a car early Sunday near the village's downtown, authorities said.

Officers later discovered a female relative of the man dead in a nearby apartment building, according to police.

The events unfolded just before 2 a.m., police said, when someone called 9-1-1 stating that a murder had occurred on the 300 block of North Brockway Street, police said.

When officers arrived and began speaking with a resident, a car in the parking lot was driven at a high rate of speed toward the officers. The vehicle drove off the pavement and onto the grass, striking one of the officers and the civilian before stopping against the apartment building at 306 N. Brockway St.

The officer, police said, managed to fire several shots into the car, hitting the driver multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer and resident were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A short time later, officers found a woman dead in one of the nearby apartments. She appears to be a relative of the man shot dead by police, authorities said.

Identities of the man and woman were not immediately released Sunday.

Peter McCarten, who lives in the Brockway Street apartment building, said he was asleep on a coach when he was awoken by gunfire,

"I woke up at 2 o'clock in the morning and (heard) bang, bang, bang. I was scared. I tried to pick up my phone but I couldn't. I was just too scared and didn't know what to do," he said.

Bobbie Sanborn, who lives in a house across the street, said she although she was shocked by the events, she still feels safe in the neighborhood.

"I can't take the view that 'Oh my gosh, I've got to move out of the neighborhood,' she said, adding that the apartment building fits into the "very quiet and low key" area.

The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT) will investigate the shooting and assist Palatine police investigators with the investigation into the woman's death.