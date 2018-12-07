Former Elgin mayor 'humbled and honored' at renaming of rec center

hello

Elgin's recreation center officially was named Friday the Edward Schock Centre of Elgin after the former mayor, who is credited with leading the city through a time of unprecedented growth.

A lifelong resident of Elgin, Schock served on the city council for 18 years until 2011, the last 12 years as mayor -- the longest continuous tenure as mayor in the city's history. A ceremony and reception was held at the Centre.

"I am feeling honored and humbled by having the Centre named after me," Schock said. "It's a real important structure and community gathering place, so it has special meaning for me."

Schock said he got the idea to build the Centre, which opened in 2002, after visiting athletic facilities in other cities while traveling with his daughters for basketball tournaments. "I saw these facilities as truly community centers," he said.

Other projects under Schock's tenure included the building of the police station and two fire stations, improvements to the riverfront, the revitalization of downtown, the building of Festival Park and the development of two city golf courses. He also was instrumental in establishing the city's code enforcement department, now called code compliance.

Mayor David Kaptain said, "No single person added more to the city of Elgin than Ed Schock."

Other speakers were Maria Cumpata, the acting parks and recreation director, Mike Warren, a former council member, and Rick Kozal, the city manager. The Rev. Nathaniel Edmonds gave the invocation.

State Rep. Anna Moeller, a Democrat from Elgin who served on the city council, attended the ceremony. She wrote on Facebook that she's proud to call Schock "a friend and mentor."

"He was a visionary who transformed and revitalized our city," she wrote.

The idea of renaming the recreation center after Schock came from local author and publisher George Rawlinson.

Four years ago, Elgin's municipal complex was renamed after former Councilman Robert Gilliam, who served on the council for 40 years.