Feder: Sun-Times cuts Sneed column to Sundays only
Updated 12/7/2018 7:23 AM
Michael Sneed, whose gossip column has been a staple of the Sun-Times for 32 years, is reducing her workload, Robert Feder writes.
Starting this weekend, her Page 4 column will appear only on Sundays. It most recently has been running three days a week.
