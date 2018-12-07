 
Columns

Feder: Sun-Times cuts Sneed column to Sundays only

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 12/7/2018 7:23 AM
Michael Sneed, whose gossip column has been a staple of the Sun-Times for 32 years, is reducing her workload, Robert Feder writes.

Starting this weekend, her Page 4 column will appear only on Sundays. It most recently has been running three days a week.

