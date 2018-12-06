Here's what individual teachers would get under Geneva school board's offer

hello

Heading in to tonight's negotiations on a new contract, Geneva school board officials have released a chart of what each current teacher would be paid under the terms the board proposed early Tuesday morning.

The report can be found on the district's website.

The report lists certified personnel from Lori Alford to Jordan Zimberoff. It shows their current salaries, years with the district ("step") and graduate-level education ("lane"). For all, it shows what they would be paid as their experience increases over the four years of the proposed contract. For some people, it also includes a pay increase because of additional graduate education.

According to the district's calculations, individual teachers' pay would increase from as low as 6.56 percent to up to 44.71 percent for one individual. Actual dollar increases per person range from $4,044 over those four years to $28,796. The first figure is for a teacher who is on step 17, and does not have any graduate credits. The latter is for a teacher who is on step 16 with a master's degree, but who has now attained either a doctorate or a second master's degree.

Talks will resume at 7 p.m. at the Coultrap Educational Services Center, 227 N. Fourth St.

Officials from the Geneva Education Association intend to have a rally there at 6:15 p.m. They are urging members and supporters to bring nonperishable foods to be donated to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The teachers went on strike Tuesday.