Watch Live: Former President George H.W. Bush's memorial service

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 12/5/2018 9:14 AM
  • Former President George W. Bush glances toward former first lady Laura Bush as they pause in front of the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

    Former President George W. Bush glances toward former first lady Laura Bush as they pause in front of the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Former President George H.W. Bush's memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral. Ceremonies start at 9 a.m.

