Geneva teachers union wants negotiations to resume before Sunday

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 12/5/2018 11:28 AM
  • Kate Hertz carries her homemade sign as Geneva teachers continued picketing Wednesday outside Geneva High School. Hertz, an English teacher, has taught there for 19 years.

  • Contract talks are scheduled to resume Sunday in Geneva District 304, but striking teachers are urging the school board to return to the bargaining table earlier.

  • Classes for nearly 6,000 Geneva students were canceled again Wednesday as the teacher strike continued for a second day.

  • Geneva teachers continue picketing outside Geneva High School on the second day of their strike that has canceled classes for nearly 6,000 students.

  • Jessie Egan and her fellow Geneva teachers continue picketing outside Geneva High School. Egan has taught Spanish for 15 years.

  • Geneva teachers high-five as they walk the picket line outside Geneva High School on the second day of their strike.

Striking teachers and Geneva District 304 officials are not scheduled to return to the bargaining table until Sunday afternoon -- despite the union's pleas to resume talks sooner.

The union plans to rally at 2:30 p.m. today at Geneva High School, 416 McKinley Ave., to urge the school board to meet with teachers before the weekend.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the Geneva Education Association blamed the school board for the delay.

"We want to get this situation wrapped up as soon as possible, and the only way we can come to a solution is to get both our bargaining teams to the table," union President Kevin Gannon said in the release. "We are hopeful the board will put our students first and decide to meet with us before Sunday."

Teachers went on strike Tuesday after a marathon bargaining session that started Monday evening failed to resolve remaining issues with salaries and the structure of raises. Today marks the second day without classes for nearly 6,000 students.

The Geneva school board president and the district's spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The union represents 465 teachers and other certified personnel.

Negotiations began in February and the teachers' last contract expired in August.

