Feder: Sun-Times management goes in 'different direction'
Updated 12/5/2018 6:45 AM
hello
A newsroom power struggle is over at the Chicago Sun-Times, where Carol Fowler is out after 14 months as senior vice president, digital news products, Robert Feder writes.
The action by the board of Sun-Times Media makes editor-in-chief Chris Fusco sole leader of the newsroom.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.