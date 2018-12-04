Images of Elgin bank robbery suspect released

Authorities are searching for this man in connection with a robbery Saturday of a Chase Bank in Elgin. Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI says this man robbed a Chase Bank in Elgin on Saturday. A $1,000 reward is being offered for his capture. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities released surveillance photos Monday of man they're seeking in connection with the robbery of an Elgin bank Saturday.

According to law enforcement, the man walked into the Chase Bank at 1130 N. McLean Blvd. about 12:41 p.m. Saturday and implied he had a weapon, before robbing the bank and leaving.

He was described as a white male in his 50s, standing 5'5", with a large build and light complexion. He wore jeans, dark shoes, and a gray hooded sweatshirt with "NY" on the chest.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, according to agency. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.