$100 for a neighbor in need

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Helen Labuda of Algonquin. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I have a 73-year-old neighbor who lost her sister in January. The two of them lived together forever.

"Now that her sister is gone, money is tight. She actually had to borrow money from her aunt to bury her sister.

"My husband is very handy and has helped out with some work that she needed done around the house and I also do what I can to help her.

"If I was chosen to receive the $100, I would put $100 of my own money with it. She is a very proud woman, so I would have to give it to her anonymously.

"I know $200 would really be a blessing to her. My husband and I will continue to help her whenever we can."

• The Believe Project is awarding at least $100 each day in December to people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea at https://events.dailyherald.com/believe/ no later than Friday, Dec. 7.