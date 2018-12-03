Images: Through the Film Magnifier: Leif Garrett, Magic Johnson, Vietnam Veterans Parade, Sammy Davis Jr. and more
Posted12/3/2018 4:00 AM
See Daily Herald images of Leif Garrett, Magic Johnson, Vietnam Veterans Parade, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sammy Davis Jr. and more.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 46,831, Barry Jarvinen photo: Teen heartthrob Leif Garrett met fans at Flipside Records in Hoffman Estates in April of 1978.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 65,880, Dave Tonge photo: Los Angeles Laker Magic Johnson puts a shot up over Chicago Bull Rod Higgins during their game in Chicago in March of 1983.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 65,880, Dave Tonge photo: Los Angeles Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar puts up a hook shot over the Chicago Bulls during their game in Chicago in March of 1983.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 82,893, Dave Tonge photo: In June of 1986, Chicago held a parade to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 7,226, Bob Strawn photo: The laughs and smiles were plentiful at a shaving contest in Elk Grove Village in June of 1967.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 47,085, Craig Camp photo: Actor Ed Asner talks about his career after he helped to reopen the Paramount Theater in Aurora in May of 1978.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 17,068, Dom Najolia photo: Banjo Man entertains students at Forestview Elementary School in Arlington Heights in April of 1979.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 29,166, Dom Najolia photo: The circus elephants were unloaded from a truck as they visited Holy Family Hospital in Des Plaines in June of 1973.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 12,678, Tom Grieger photo: Rev. Jesse Jackson, then leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, spoke to several thousand people at Elk Grove High School about what it means to be a black man in America in March of 1969.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 21,389, Dom Najolia photo: Actor Danny Thomas with people from Hoffman Estates in Chicago in April of 1971.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 47,439, Dom Najolia photo: Actor and musician Sammy Davis Jr. talks to reporters at the Arie Crown Theater in Chicago about a musical revival he was in called "Stop the World, I want to Get Off" in July of 1978.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 5,634, Bob Strawn photo: A television clinic was held at Miner Junior High in Arlington Heights in January of 1967
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 38,661, Jay Needleman photo: A self-defense being taught at Arlington High School in Arlington Heights in January of 1976.
