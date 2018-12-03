Geneva teachers, residents rally with protest carols before contract talks

hello

Geneva teachers, and community members who support them, rallied late Monday afternoon at the Geneva school district headquarters, just before negotiations were due to resume on a new contract.

Teachers and their supporters waved signs and sang strike songs such as "Step and lane, step and lane, standards should remain" to "Jingle Bells," and "Summer pay, summer pay, it hasn't changed since the '80s," to "Silver Bells."

Several students spoke, including a third-grader from Harrison Street Elementary School who told the crowd: "The teachers there are beyond amazing. I think everyone should be treated as well as they treat us."

"Like many of you tonight, my heart is in my stomach," said Kerri Heilman, whose children attend Fabyan Elementary. Saying the proverb that to whom much has been given, much is expected, she then said, "Our school district has been given the bounty of our hard-earned tax dollars. I can't think of a better way to show Geneva teachers we value them (than with the contract the union wants)."

The Geneva Education Association intends to go on strike Tuesday if a tentative agreement is not reached tonight.

The union tendered a counter-offer Sunday night to the district, in response to one made by the district last week.

Union spokesman Bridget Shanahan said Monday the offer would increase starting salary by 12 percent over four years. Veteran teachers would increase by 4.2 percent over those four years, she said.

In the 2018-19 year, the increases would be between 4.19 and 6.68 percent, she said; 2019-20, 5.12 to 6.61 percent; 2020-21, 3.53 percent to 5.52 percent; and 2021-22, 2.66 percent to 3.45 percent.

The union also wants an increase in the stipends paid for teachers who lead sports and other activities outside of school hours, and an increase in pay for summer school and curriculum-writing work.

According to the Illinois Report Card, the Geneva school district had the equivalent of 393 full-time teachers in the 2017-18 school year. It had 5,831 students.

Librarians, social workers and psychologists are also covered by the contract. The district

The district came close to a strike on 2012, reaching a tentative deal the evening before.

If a strike

If the teachers go on strike, the district will notify the district in several ways.

It will post the news on the district's website, and the website of each school. It will also send a 304 Connects emai, and post the news on social media. And it will use its emergency telephone notification system. (However, it won't make calls between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.)

Students who attend Fox Valley Career Center will still attend those classes, as will children who attend classes through the Mid-Valley Special Education Cooperative. Transportation will be provided as usual for those two programs.

The Geneva Park District's Friendship Station preschool, which is housed at Geneva Middle School South, will remain open.

But extracurricular club meetings, as well as sports practices and games, will be canceled. Nonschool feeder club practices that are held at the schools would also be canceled.

The Kids Zone before- and aftercare school program at the elementary schools, run by the park district, would be canceled on Tuesday. It would resume Wednesday at the Sunset and Persinger recreation centers.