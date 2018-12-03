Feder: Big 95.5 promotes Lisa Dent to middays

Lisa Dent, one of Chicago radio's best-known country music personalities, has moved up to middays on WEBG 95.5-FM, the iHeartMedia country station announced today.

Since June, Dent has been hosting weekends at Big 95.5. Effective immediately, she'll be on from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

