Feder: Big 95.5 promotes Lisa Dent to middays
Updated 12/3/2018 9:50 AM
hello
Lisa Dent, one of Chicago radio's best-known country music personalities, has moved up to middays on WEBG 95.5-FM, the iHeartMedia country station announced today, Robert Feder writes.
Since June, Dent has been hosting weekends at Big 95.5. Effective immediately, she'll be on from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.