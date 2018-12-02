Pedestrian killed in Waukegan Township hit-and-run crash

Lake County authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 63-year-old pedestrian Saturday night northeast of Gurnee.

Police called to the scene about 6:45 p.m. Saturday found the man in the front yard of a residence in the 12400 block of West Crescent Avenue, near Northern Avenue in Waukegan Township.

The Waukegan Township man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, Lake County Sheriff's police said.

According to the sheriff's office, preliminary information indicates the man was hit by a vehicle as he was walking on Crescent Avenue. The driver of the striking vehicle then fled the scene, authorities said.

Crash investigators collected evidence and are speaking with nearby homeowners to determine if they witnessed the fatal crash. An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with any information about the crash is encouraged to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.