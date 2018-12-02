Lake County deputy, police dog lauded for locating missing woman

hello

A Lake County Sheriff's deputy and his canine partner are being lauded for working through cold and wet conditions overnight Sunday to locate a missing woman who was threatening to harm herself.

Deputies were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 21600 block of West Grass Lake Road in Antioch Township for a report of a 32-year-old woman in mental distress, sheriff's police said. While on their way, a 911 caller indicated the woman made threats of self-harm then fled the home on foot.

Deputy John Forlenza and his canine partner, Dax, tracked the woman through cold, foggy, and rainy conditions, authorities said. Based on Dax's behavior, it appeared the woman was moving to different locations to avoid being located, according to the sheriff's office.

After about an hour of tracking, Dax located the woman walking along Grass Lake Road. An ambulance was called and she was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, authorities said.

"Our canine teams have a tremendous record of locating missing people and fleeing offenders," Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. "We are very proud of Deputy Forlenza and canine Dax for quickly locating this person who was in distress."