Geneva school board, union to resume contract negotiations Monday

With a potential strike looming, the Geneva Education Association is awaiting a response from the District 304 school board after presenting a proposal for a new contract Sunday.

The two parties are expected to meet again at 6 p.m. Monday, union President Kevin Gannon said. Teachers are planning to go on strike Tuesday if an agreement isn't reached.

An offer presented by the school board last week was rejected by union leaders, citing a desire for equity in raise allocation and a more traditional "step and lane" salary schedule format.

They brought forth their new proposal Sunday at a "matter-of-fact" meeting with school board representatives, who are reviewing it and developing a counter-offer, Gannon said. He declined to disclose the details of the proposal.

School board President Mark Grosso could not be reached for comment Sunday.

Gannon has said going on strike is the last resort for union members, who remain hopeful the two parties can reach a fair agreement. Grosso told the Daily Herald earlier the school board will "sit at the table for as long as it takes."

A community rally is scheduled to take place before talks resume Monday, Gannon said.