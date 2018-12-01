Idleburg sworn in as Lake County sheriff, replacing Curran

John Idleburg was sworn in as sheriff of Lake County in a private ceremony Saturday before Chief Judge Jay Ukena at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

John Idleburg was sworn in as sheriff of Lake County in a private ceremony Saturday before Chief Judge Jay Ukena at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan.

He replaces three-term incumbent Mark Curran, who was leading on election night but who lost by 137 votes out of 245,000 cast after late-arriving mail ballots and provisional ballots were processed.

Idleburg, who served in the Marine Corps, has more than 30 years of experience as a law enforcement officer at local and federal levels.

"I am honored to serve as your Lake County Sheriff and am grateful to the citizens of Lake County for putting your trust in me to lead Lake County's largest law-enforcement agency," he said in a news release. "We have an exciting future ahead of us, and I look forward to working alongside the great men and women of the Lake County Sheriff's Office."

A ceremonial swearing-in will be held at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, in Ceremonial Courtroom T810. The public is welcome.