Physical therapy chain wants to open in Palatine mall

hello

A physical therapy chain wants to fill the rest of a Palatine mall on Northwest Highway using space where a pizzeria has abandoned plans to operate.

Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Team Rehabilitation plans to take over two vacant spaces in the United Center mall on Northwest Highway near Smith Street. Team Rehabilitation's 14th Illinois location would be between Dunkin' Donuts and Subway.

Palatine's advisory zoning board of appeals this week recommended approval of a special-use permit Team Rehabilitation needs to operate in the strip center. The proposal is scheduled to go before the Palatine village council for final consideration at a meeting Dec. 10.

"I think it's pretty straightforward," zoning board of appeals member Kevin Cavanaugh said of Team Rehabilitation's plan. "It's a space that's been vacant for a while. And I have no issues with it. I think it meets the requirements for a special use. I think it'll be a good addition to the space."

In December 2017, the village council approved a liquor license and a special-use permit allowing Pizzateca to open next door to Dunkin' Donuts at United Center. But Pizzateca owner Kadir Cicek later expressed concern about being next to the doughnut shop and received permission a couple of months later to move one space over next to Subway.

Village officials said Cicek eventually dropped the idea of opening Pizzateca, which was touted as a place where patrons would get to choose their dough, sauce and toppings in an assembly line format.

Team Rehabilitation clinic director Lisa Fischer said eight patients at any one time are expected in the facility, typically served by three employees.

Plans call for Team Rehabilitation to have an open gym area, seven treatment tables and two private sections for clients. The business would cover about 3,100 square feet at United Center.