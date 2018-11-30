After autopsy, cause of death 'pending' for Algonquin man found dead in Chicago

An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon on the body of an Algonquin man that was discovered in a garbage container Thursday morning in Chicago.

But the Cook County medical examiner's office has not determined how or why Ian Wilke died. The determination is listed as "pending."

According to Chicago police, the 24-year-old's body was in a garbage container and was discovered when a truck emptied the container on the 1100 block of South Delano Court West.

Chicago police said Friday that they had no new information to report.