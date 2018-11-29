Feder: WBBM Newsradio tops in Chicago radio ratings

Chicago Bears broadcasts and the run-up to the midterm election helped boost all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM to first place in the latest Chicago radio ratings. In second place with another record-high share was WOJO 105.1-FM, the Univision Spanish-language regional Mexican station. Last month's big winner, iHeartMedia urban adult-contemporary powerhouse WVAZ 102.7-FM, dropped to third. Read more at robertfeder.com.